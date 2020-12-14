STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karan Johar on 19 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Blessing in my filmography

The family-drama featured an ensemble of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Published: 14th December 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his blockbuster "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and thanked fans for keeping it alive in pop culture through all the viral "memes and memories".

The family-drama featured an ensemble of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film, which released in 2001, emerged as one of the biggest hits and was lauded for depicting the value of family bonding on a larger-than-life scale.

Over the years, "K3G", the popular acronym it's known by, managed to stay relevant in pop culture through its characters, especially of Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashion icon Poo, its dialogues, melodrama and comedy.

Johar took to Instagram and posted a montage from the film, celebrating its visuals, performances and soundtracks.

"#19yearsofK3G...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way.

This film will always be a blessing in my filmography.

Thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years," he added.

The film was Johar's second directorial after his blockbuster debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (K2H2), also starring Shah Rukh and Kajol, in 1998.

Actor Rani Mukerji, who starred in "K2H2", had a special appearance in "K3G".

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" chronicled the story of the Raichand family, in which the adopted son Rahul (Shah Rukh) is ostracised by the father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, for marrying a woman belonging to a lower socioeconomic group (Kajol).

The film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya and Aadesh Shrivastava, went on to become a runaway hit, with songs like "Suraj Hua Maddham", "Bole Chudiyan", "You Are My Soniya" and the title track as chartbusters.

