Taxi No. 24 completes shoot, teaser poster out  

Producer Saviraj Shetty has released the teaser poster of his banner Whatever Productions’ maiden film Taxi No. 24. The film was shot and edited entirely post the lockdown—a first for Bollywood, according to the makers.

Taxi No.24 stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu (Leila, Paatal Lok). Directed by Saumitra Singh, the film narrates the story of a dwindled young man, Sameer, who has had a very tough day gets into a ride with driver Lal Bahadur’s taxi who’s paranoid by a newspaper headline that says – ‘A Psycho Killer is loose in Mumbai’.

“This film has been like a whirlwind of passion and energy, as we completed the whole film, pre to post, immediately after the lockdown,” Saumitra said.