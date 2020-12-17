STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SC grants Ekta Kapoor interim protection from arrest in FIR over web series

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde granted interim protection to Kapoor.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Producer Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to TV producer Ekta Kapoor in an FIR against her for alleged objectionable content in her web series "XXX season 2".

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde granted interim protection to Kapoor.

She had moved the apex court after the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in November this year, dismissed her petition seeking that a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in web series "XXX season 2" be quashed.

The High Court had dismissed a petition of Kapoor seeking quashing of a case registered against her for alleged obscenity in a web series produced by her.

The complainant had alleged an episode of the series 'XXX uncensored' was obscene and caused annoyance to him, hurt his religious feelings and dishonored the Army.

The case was registered at the Annapurna police station, Indore, under Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 298 and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the India Penal Code and various relevant sections of the IT Act and the State Emblem Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ekta Kapoor XXX uncensored
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp