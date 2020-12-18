Ajay Devgn to produce Hindi remake of Telugu comedy 'Brochevarevarura'

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Ajay will produce the remake with other actors starring in it. Released in 2019, Brochevarevarura tells the story of three college students who stage a kidnapping to help a friend.

The film starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. It was written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Newcomer Deven Munjal will helm the Hindi remake. Actors Abhay Deol and Karan Deol, who are uncle and nephew in real-life, are rumoured to star in the film. Ajay’s last production venture was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has started shooting for his upcoming directorial May Day, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.