STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

An actor unravels: Tisca Chopra on new short film 'Rubaru'

As it turns out, Chopra was inspired by an old interview of Meryl Streep, where the Oscar-winning actor had spoken about hitting middle-age and the professional insecurities it brings.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the Tisca Chopra directorial 'Rubaru'

A still from the Tisca Chopra directorial 'Rubaru' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

I blinked when I learned Tisca Chopra has made her directorial debut with Rubaru, a new short film out on YouTube. So allied has the actor been with the movement-having starred in critically-acclaimed shorts like Chhuri and Chutney - that I assumed she had already made the leap.

As it turns out, Chopra was inspired by an old interview of Meryl Streep, where the Oscar-winning actor had spoken about hitting middle-age and the professional insecurities it brings. "I started wondering if Meryl Streep is thinking this...Then what will happen to people who are lesser mortals?"

The answer is gingerly explored in Rubaru, where she essays an actor gradually fading from the screen. The meta-ness goes a level deeper: Chopra’s character, Radha, is acting in a play, about a writer on the wane.

The play, in turn, is inspired by the life of Virginia Woolf, one of the great troubled writers of the 20th century. "The subtext of Rubaru is universal. It's everyone’s story to stay relevant and make sense of changing times," Chopra says.

Watching the film now, six months after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, it’s hard not to connect it to a larger comment on the mental well-being of actors-and the nature of showbiz itself. "We shot the film in February so we had no inkling about that tragedy. Subsequently, a lot of people, and not just actors, have opened up (about mental health). What I wanted to do with my film is take you inside an actor's psyche and the pain that goes into a performance," Chopra says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tisca Chopra Rubaru YouTube short films Meryl Streep
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp