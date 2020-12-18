STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan expresses excitement on his first press conference after a year

Published: 18th December 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a long time span of a year, Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, is all set to attend his first press conference for a virtual event.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his excitement over getting ready for his first event after a time-span of almost a year.

"Ready for an event after almost a year, Virtual Press con event for the launch of first-ever @filmfare OTT Awards," he wrote using a cactus and collision emoticons.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor, who donned a black hoodie with a cactus image printed on it, flaunted his stylish long hairstyle and beard in the capture. With his radiant smile, the star accumulated more than six lakhs of likes on the post within a few minutes of being posted.

On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in his next thriller movie 'Dhamaka' be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). Earlier, the actor announced that the shooting schedule of the film has been started. 

