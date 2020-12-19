Ajay Devgn to produce Hindi remake of Telugu crime comedy 'Brochevarevarura'

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura.

He will produce it with others starring in the remake.”Released in 2019, Brochevarevarura has three college students who stage a kidnapping to help a friend. The film starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. It was written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The Hindi remake will be helmed by newcomer Deven Munjal. Actors Abhay Deol and Karan Deol, who are uncle and nephew in real-life, are rumoured to star in the film.