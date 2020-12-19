Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital, writes 'I am back'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Choreographer- filmmaker Remo DSouza has been discharged from the hospital after treatment following a cardiac problem. Remo shared a video on Instagram after returning home from hospital, thanking all for their love and prayers.

"Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends," D'Souza wrote along with a video.

In the slo-mo video, which he shared late on Friday, D'Souza is surrounded by balloons, and he gives a thumbs-up to the camera.

Earlier this month, D'Souza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

Soon after, he posted the video upon release, friends and colleagues in Bollywood dropped good wishes, welcoming him back.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote: "Time to come back stronger than ever."

"Street Dancer 3D" actor Varun Dhawan dropped a heart emoji on the post while the film's actress Shraddha Kapoor shared: "Warrior Remo Sir."

Choreographer Terence Lewis wrote: "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I'm coming to meet u as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!"

"So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always... live life remo size!!!!" wrote choreographer Geeta Kapur.