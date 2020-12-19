STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We're back': 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot resumes as Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor recover from COVID-19

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role.

Actors Kiara Advani (L) and Varun Dhawan (R) (Photo | Varun Dhawan, Instagram)

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Raj Mehta on Saturday announced that the shooting of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has resumed. The unit of the film was in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule but shooting had to be halted after cast members Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, besides director Mehta, tested Covid positive.

"It's okay to ask for a time out. It's okay to keep your head down and lay low. But then dust yourself off, get back in the ring and fight like you've never fought before. This was always meant to be a different experience. But WE'RE BACK!! #raringtogo #gratitude," Mehta wrote on Instagram.

Varun added with a selfie with co-star Kiara Advani: "And we're back #jugjuggjeeyo with my praying partner @kiaraaliaadvani."

"And we are back #JugJuggJeeyo with my partner in health! @varundvn," posted Kiara.

Neetu too resumed shooting for the film on Sunday.

The veteran actress, who is who is all set for her comeback on the silver screen with 'JJJ,' took to Instagram story feature and shared a video of her enrooting to the sets in the foggy morning at 8:16 am.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter had announced recently on Instagram that the senior actress had tested negative after contracting a coronavirus a while back. "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers -- My mother has tested Covid negative today," Riddhima had written.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kohli in her Bollywood debut role.

