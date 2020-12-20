Anushka Sharma elated as self-produced show 'Patal Lok' wins major categories at Filmfare OTT awards

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma's 'Patal Lok' starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee swept the Filmfare Awards by winning all the major accolades at the event including the Best series Award on Saturday night.

While the lead actor of the drama series Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Male Award respectively, the directors of the series Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy were awarded Best Director Award.

'Patal Lok' (translation: Underworld) is a show that gives an insight into various forms of discrimination among religion and caste in India. Cheeni's story brings out the issues of child abuse and discrimination against transgenders. Meanwhile, the tale also gives insights into the awful state of women's safety in rural India.

Both the supporting role awards also went to 'Gully Boy' with Amruta Subhash bagging it in the female category and Siddhant Chaturvedi getting it in the male category.

The drama series also bagged Best Original Story (Series) and Best Original Screenplay (Series) Awards.

Taking it to Instagram, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma expressed her contentment about the news.

She wrote, "A prolific cast, a fantastic crew and the most innovative team of writers and creators. Proud to announce that Pataal Lok has bagged the @filmfare award for Best Series #FlyxFilmfareOTTAwards #PaatalLok - Best Series, Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy - Best Director (Series), Jaideep Ahlawat - Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male), Sudip Sharma, Hardik Mehta, Sagar Haveli & Gunjit Chopra - Best Original Story (Series), Sudip Sharma, Hardik Mehta, Sagar Haveli & Gunjit Chopra - Best Original Screenplay (Series)".

Concluding the caption, the actor also tagged the cast and crew members of the series.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the series is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller web television series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May 2020. The story is derived from Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins about a discouraged cop who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case of an assassination that lands him into the dark sphere of the underworld.