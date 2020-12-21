STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonali Phogat to enter Bigg Boss 14 house, promises fun, positivity

Sonali is the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted a TV show.

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-politician Sonali Phogat will be the latest celebrity to enter Bigg Boss house. As a participant of the controversial show, she promises a lot of entertainment and positivity.

"I have been a big fan of 'Bigg Boss' for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?" said Sonali, on entering the ongoing season 14 of the show.

"I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I'don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity," she added about the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sonali is the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. In the world of showbiz, she has appeared in Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and has acted in the TV show "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma".

