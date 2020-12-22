Arati Kadav, Richa Chadha team up for short film

By Express News Service

Cargo director Arati Kadav and Richa Chadha have collaborated on a new short film. Titled 55kms/sec, the sci-fi short was shot from home during the lockdown. It stars Richa and Mrinal Dutt.The story is outlined as “...seconds before a meteor hits Earth, an awkward man confesses his love to his college crush on a farewell call with his school friends. But when the impact calculations turn out to be off by a few minutes, he still has time to have a last conversation with her before the world ends.”

The 20-minute short film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video US and UK, and is expected to release in India soon.Speaking about the film, Richa said, “Arati has a strongly unique imagination and a point of view which is what makes her a great director to collaborate with. Science fiction for me has always been a point of intrigue as a genre. And the realm of it meeting the idea of apocalypse is very exciting.”

“55 km/sec was a film we wrote during the pandemic, during the initial complete lockdown,” Arati shared. “And though it is a sci-fi story about a meteor hurtling towards us, for me this story or process was about finding real connections despite the uncertainties and complexities in the world.”