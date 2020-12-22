STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana announces new film 'Doctor G'

Ayushmann collaborates with producers Junglee Pictures for the third time after hits such as Bareily Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Published: 22nd December 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday announced his next film, a campus comedy-drama titled Doctor G. Ayushmann made the announcement on Instagram by posting a picture that shows him holding the script of the film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. 

"Opening soon for consultation. #DoctorG," he wrote alongside the photo.

The actor says he fell in love with the script instantly because it is super fresh. 

"It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I'm excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts," the story said.

Anubhuti Kashyap, who makes her debut as a feature film director with this project, said: "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile and talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally."

Kashyap has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who interestingly is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Saxena, who has written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar's segment in Lust Stories, has also penned the dialogues of this film.

Ayushmann collaborates with producers Junglee Pictures for the third time after hits such as Bareily Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

"Ayushmann will elevate the experience even more with this third outing with Junglee," Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Doctor G
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp