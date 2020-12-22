Kartik Aaryan is Arjun Pathak in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan has introduced fans to his character Arjun Pathak in his upcoming thriller Dhamaka. The film, directed by Ram Madhvani, went on floors recently. It is produced by RSVP Movies.

An earlier poster of Dhamaka had depicted Kartik looking down at a burning sea-link in Mumbai. Like 2016’s Neerja, Ram Madhvani’s new feature also appears to be a disaster thriller. The director had also recently made Aarya, a crime-drama series featuring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan has multiple releases next year. He will be seen in two upcoming sequels — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 — followed by Dhamaka.

According to a recent report, the actor has also signed his first superhero flick, to be helmed by Vasan Bala. The film will be an adaptation of the popular comic book character Phantom. Kartik’s last release was Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.