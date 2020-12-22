Sunny Leone starts shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika

By Express News Service

Sunny Leone has started shooting for director Vikram Bhatt’s new series Anamika. Anamika is a ‘gun-fu’ action series which will have 10 episodes.

The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule will be wrapped mostly by the end of 2020.

Talking about the shoot, Vikram Bhatt said, “Due to lock down the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working.

So here we are back where we love to work.” He added, “We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start.

The audience will have the delight of watching Sunny do a blend of martial arts with firearms.

This action series is going to be a thrilling project.”Anamika is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.