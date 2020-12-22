Taapsee Pannu showcases muscular frame in new pic

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen running on a track and flaunting a stronger build.

"Almost there...P.S - I'm still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft," she wrote.

Taapsee has been working out hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.