STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan watches 'Wonder Woman 1984' in cinema hall, says 'Cinemas are back & so am I'

The 'War' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching the movie, sporting his favorite superhero mask of a similar theme.

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War'.

Actor Hrithik Roshan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared a picture of his visit to a movie theatre as he watched superhero-film 'Wonder Woman 1984', following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The 'War' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a snap of himself watching the movie, sporting his favorite superhero mask of a similar theme.

In the picture, Roshan is seen seated in the theatre hall where people were seen following social distancing and wearing face masks. He was seen in a brown high neck T-shirt, a dark brown jacket and black pants.

Talking about the safe movie-watching experience, Roshan captioned the post as, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland ."

"#CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience." "This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! well done to the INOX team !", added Roshan.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartwarming appreciation post for Dimple Kapadia for her stunning performance in the movie 'Tenet'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp