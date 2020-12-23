It’s a wrap for Ayushmann’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has finished production, becoming one of the first mainstream Indian films to wrap under two months in the pandemic. The film, which went on floors in late October, has wrapped up shoot in Chandigarh. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the 48-day shoot schedule was managed following safety precautions and strict protocols.

Adding to this producer Pragya Kapoor says, “It’s teamwork and I’m immensely grateful to our unit for helping us achieve this. The new normal definitely has gotten the best out of us within a short span of time. We are happy to become one of the first Indian films to pull this off. It’s not been easy but together we made it happen.”

Co-producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, “I am grateful that we have completed the shoot so rapidly, having kept all the safety and health protocols in place. This has also given an opportunity for people working in this industry to be back to work.

We are glad that our efforts were laid down successfully. My wishes to the entire team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The modern romance is co-produced by T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

