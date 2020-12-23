STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a wrap for Ayushmann’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

The film, which went on floors in late October, has wrapped up shoot in Chandigarh.

The film, which went on floors in late October, has wrapped up shoot in Chandigarh.

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has finished production, becoming one of the first mainstream Indian films to wrap under two months in the pandemic. The film, which went on floors in late October, has wrapped up shoot in Chandigarh. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the 48-day shoot schedule was managed following safety precautions and strict protocols.

Adding to this producer Pragya Kapoor says, “It’s teamwork and I’m immensely grateful to our unit for helping us achieve this. The new normal definitely has gotten the best out of us within a short span of time. We are happy to become one of the first Indian films to pull this off. It’s not been easy but together we made it happen.”

Co-producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, “I am grateful that we have completed the shoot so rapidly, having kept all the safety and health protocols in place. This has also given an opportunity for people working in this industry to be back to work.

We are glad that our efforts were laid down successfully. My wishes to the entire team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The modern romance is co-produced by T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp