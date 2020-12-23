Jugni 2.0 poster featuring singer Kanika Kapoor out 

By Express News Service

The poster for Jugni 2.0 featuring Kanika Kapoor and Mumzy Stranger is out. Jackky Bhagbanu’s JJust Music, Zee Music and Kanika Kapoor will be releasing their version of this famous folklore song Jugni for modern listeners.

Taking to their social media, Jackky Bhagnani’s JJust music shared the poster of Jugni 2.0. It features Kanika in glitzy clothes on a red background with the song’s title written on top.

“Presenting our latest song Jugni 2.0 by @kanik4kapoor & @mumzystranger to end your 2020 with a bang and groove into 2021 with some style. Mark your calendars, song out soon! @zeemusiccompany,” the label tweeted.