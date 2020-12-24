Kajol shares Christmas wish on social media

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol on Thursday shared a Christmas wish for her social media followers. The actress also shared an observation that the way the world has been run is changing for the better.

"Someone pointed out to me that the way we run the world is changing and only for the better, but in the meanwhile we will have to go through the really sh***y adjustment period. To a better world and a better tomorrow! That's my wish for this Christmas," Kajol tweeted on her verified account.

The actress also shared photographs of her family -- husband Ajay Devgn, mother Tanuja, and children Yug and Nysa, along with other family members.

Kajol also shared photograph of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and presents on her Instagram story and wished "Merry making in advance" to her fans and followers.

The actress will next feature in Tribhanga, which is expected to release in January 2021. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane, and also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.