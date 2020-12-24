STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut hits back at those criticizing her bikini photograph

The 'Queen' star has posted a stunning throwback picture from her Mexico vacation on social media, in which she was seen in a swimsuit sitting on the beach

Published: 24th December 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After some social media users trolled Kangana Ranaut for posting a photograph of herself in a bikini, the Bollywood actor on Wednesday hit back at her critics and advised them not to "pretend to be an authority on religion."

The 'Queen' star has posted a stunning throwback picture from her Mexico vacation on social media, in which she was seen in a swimsuit sitting on the beach. Some social media users posted hateful comments on the picture.

Kangana took to share a self clicked picture on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi: "Seeing my bikini picture, some people are lecturing me on Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi comes face to face with you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. You call yourself a devotee? Don't pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram," she wrote.

Ranaut has been making headlines for her ongoing feud with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers' protests.

On the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut twitter war
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp