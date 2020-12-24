Kangana Ranaut hits back at those criticizing her bikini photograph

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After some social media users trolled Kangana Ranaut for posting a photograph of herself in a bikini, the Bollywood actor on Wednesday hit back at her critics and advised them not to "pretend to be an authority on religion."

The 'Queen' star has posted a stunning throwback picture from her Mexico vacation on social media, in which she was seen in a swimsuit sitting on the beach. Some social media users posted hateful comments on the picture.

Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico pic.twitter.com/8b0M7ymMiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Kangana took to share a self clicked picture on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi: "Seeing my bikini picture, some people are lecturing me on Dharma and Sanatan. What will happen to you if Goddess Bhairavi comes face to face with you with her hair loose, without clothes, drinking blood? You will be scared. You call yourself a devotee? Don't pretend to be authority on religion.... Jai Shri Ram," she wrote.

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

Ranaut has been making headlines for her ongoing feud with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers' protests.

On the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.