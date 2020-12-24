Kirti Kulhari on advantage of playing a zero make-up character

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kirti Kulhari enjoyed essaying a complex role in the show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She says the state of mind of her character, Anu Chandra, had to be reflected with transparency, and the zero make-up look made things easier.

"I enjoyed essaying Anu because she's complex, real and vulnerable. Her state of mind had to be reflected with transparency and the zero make-up look just made sense and it made playing Anu so much easier," Kirti said.

Off camera and on the sets, the actress recalls sharing skincare secrets with co-actors Anupria Goenka and Khushboo Atre.

About her zero make-up look, she said: "The upside of it was that I was the first to be ready before shoot began, and it was very liberating. My co-actors thought that I had flawless skin and asked me what my skin routine was. As I've been passionate about skincare, I was super delighted to share things that I have learnt from my experience and dermatologists."

The upcoming season chronicles the case of Anu Chandra who murders her husband, a hotshot lawyer (played by Jisshu Sengupta), in cold blood. While the case initially seems open and shut as Anu is taken into judicial custody, her defence lawyer (Pankaj Tripathi) realises there are twists in the tale.

Kriti will next be seen in The Girl On The Train and the third season of Four More Shots Please! The actress also has the film Shaadistan coming up.