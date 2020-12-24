Rashmika Mandanna bags her first Hindi film

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra will headline an upcoming thriller titled Mission Majnu, based on the story of ‘India’s most ambitious covert operation’ against Pakistan. The actor will essay a RAW agent in the 1970s who leads the mission. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna, who will essay the female lead.

“Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country,” Sidharth shared. “It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone.”

Thrilled for her Bollywood debut, Rashmika said, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages. As an actor it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me.”