Taapsee Pannu​ wraps up Ranchi schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of the upcoming sports film Rashmi Rocket. She shared a picture along with her crew on Thursday.

"It was literally a war we were fighting. Everyday , every minute , against time against my physical limitations, against covid and against THE injury I contracted. These were my frontline soldiers in this war," Taapsee wrote as caption.

She then thanked those who helped her transform into her character of an athlete.

"@sujeetkargutkar for taking on a gym novice like me and made sure we could achieve a body we can use as a sketch in a muscle anatomy class soon. @sportsphysio_prachi25 for being more confident than I was after my injury that I can bounce back and be even better and stronger than I was ever before."

"@munmun.ganeriwal who never really made me hate what I was eating everyday because food is much more than just a fuel for the sardarni in me. @crastomelwyn sir for being ever so encouraging from day 1 . I have a feeling he has secretly gone n enrolled me in an athletic tournament already you made me feel like I'm actually an athlete!"

"Thank you for being instrumental in this transformation that will be remembered for life ,not just by me.#RashmiRocket #MySoldiers."

Earlier on Wednesday night, Taapsee posted a monochrome picture of the film on Instagram.

She wrote: "And it's a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years ! I am glad I don't have to do this for real #RashmiRocket."

In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.