Taapsee Pannu and Sujoy Ghosh share a 'mental' joke

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh find the idea of being a mental asylum inmate funny, going by their social media exchange on Thursday.

The conversation began after Taapsee took to her verified Twitter account to announce she had wrapped up the Ranchi schedule of her upcoming sports film Rashmi Rocket.

"What a wonderful experience to shoot in Ranchi, Jharkhand. My first time in the city and taking back some really good memories and an after taste of litthi chokha. Amazing world standard tracks and stadiums," tweeted the actress.

Commenting on her tweet, Sujoy Ghosh wrote: "How they didn't take you to the asylum? I had booked you a room there."

To this, Taapsee joked saying: "Are ! Waste ho gaya. Should've extended my stay n told them a very urgent case is joining soon. Can do this much for you."

Sujoy has directed Taapsee in the 2019 hit film Badla, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Thursday commented on Taapsee's tweet about having a "wonderful experience" shooting in Ranchi.

"Thank you for your kind words @taapsee ji. @VisitJharkhand & @prdjharkhand are glad to host you and your team. We are strongly focused on the development of sports & welfare of sportspersons in Jharkhand along with development of tourism in Jharkhand specially Eco Tourism."

Taapsee replied to the Chief Minister's tweet, saying: "It was a pleasure. Looking forward to visiting again in the future and hopefully shoot more in the state."