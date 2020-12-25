STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput send out Christmas wishes

The 'Kabir Singh' star took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared a selfie and wished fans.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor wished his fans on Christmas by sharing a selfie with his wife Mira Rajput on Friday.

"Merry Christmas everyone," the caption wrote. The couple can be seen sitting together outside under the sunlight and posing for the camera.

The post from the actor garnered more than four lakh likes in an hour with fans of the star replying with heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Shahid has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jersey', which is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see the father-son duo of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapur sharing screen space together for the second time.

The film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

