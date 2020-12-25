Kareena Kapoor celebrates Christmas eve with Karisma, Saif

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Christmas eve on Thursday with her star husband Saif Ali Khan, celebrity sister Karisma Kapoor, and her other family members

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the Christmas eve dinner hosted by his family.

The picture sees Kareena, her family, and close friends Adar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla, seated at the table for the celebrations.

Others who were present at the dinner were, Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and his husband Kunal Khemu.

"That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people," the 40-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Kurbaan' actor is currently expecting her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan.