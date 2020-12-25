STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan extends Christmas wishes with special version of Jingle Bells

Published: 25th December 2020 04:30 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Salman Khan on Friday shared a special version of the Christmas carol - Jingle Bells - played on Indian musical instruments.

The 'Sultan' actor took to Instagram to share a video that sees five men playing the famous carol on Indian instruments sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

The men are seen dressed in the Santa Claus outfit and playing Indian musical instruments like Sitar, Sarangi, Shehnai, and Dhol.

The 54-year-old actor went on to promote communal harmony through his greetings as he wished people from different religions "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai (christians)" on the occasion.

"Merry Christmas, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai... wishing all a merry xmas," he wrote in the caption.

The superstar has been making efforts to promote religious harmony brotherhood on both professional and personal front.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor had recently launched the song 'Bhai Bhai' during coronavirus induced lockdown. The song preached togetherness and unity of different religions in the country during the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.

