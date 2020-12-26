STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan to star in Vikram Vedha’s remake

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the leads in the Hindi remake of the Vikram Vedha.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:27 AM

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the leads in the Hindi remake of the Vikram Vedha. The original film, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, starred R Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi essayed the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster role while Saif will essay the role of the cop.

Notably, the film draws inspiration from the ancient lore of Vikram and Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Backed by Neeraj Pandey, the remake will also be directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. Earlier Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play Vedha, before Hrithik Roshan replaced him.

