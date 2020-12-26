STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas with hiking session

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a few pictures from her "wonderful" hiking experience.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Christmas this year by going on a hiking session with her sister-in-law and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

While one picture sees Ranaut seated on a hilltop with a smile on her face, the other one sees her posing with her sister and sister-in-law.

Another picture captures Kangana enjoying with her little nephew seated on her lap.

"Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor also shared how her sister-in-law has been teaching her about Instagram filters. "P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them," she further wrote. 

