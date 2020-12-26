Ranveer Singh 'privileged' to work with 'big brother' Mahesh Babu, shares BTS photo

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stated that he was 'privileged' to collaborate with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

The Simba actor took to Instagram to convey that he felt great working with 'brother' Ranveer Singh as well.

In a photo shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram, Mahesh and Ranveer clad in brown leather jackets and mud splattered all over their bodies, is seen talking to each other behind the scenes on the sets of an advertisement.

The Bollywood big shot wrote on Instagram, "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu."

The Simba actor's excited fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate their friendship.

Both the stars are bankable actors in their respective industries often gaining fame for their rough action films.