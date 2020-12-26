STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan urges fans to not gather outside his house on 55th birthday

Every year fans gather outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra to catch a glimpse of the actor, who would come out on his balcony to thank and wave at them.

Published: 26th December 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:04 PM

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house here on the occasion of his 55th birthday on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor usually celebrates his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends from the industry.

However, this year due to the pandemic, the actor has requested people to not gather in large numbers and also informed that he is not at home.

"The love and affection of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crowd outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind," Khan said in the notice displayed outside his building.

The actor urged fans to wear masks, sanitize and maintain social distancing.

On the work front, Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming film, 'Antim- The Final Truth', in which he reportedly plays a Sikh cop.

The film also starring his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama 'Mulshi Pattern'.

While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Khan is also currently busy hosting the latest season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

He will next be seen on the big screen in 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai', directed by Prabhudheva.

The film's shoot was completed in October.

Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, 'Radhe' was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the pandemic.

