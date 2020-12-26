STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to watch 'Coolie No. 1', shares fresh picture with Varun Dhawan

The pictures see Dhawan wearing white-colored trousers, a matching T-shirt, and a mustard-colored shirt.

Published: 26th December 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan (L) and Sara Ali Khan in 'Hussn Hai Suhana' song

Varun Dhawan (L) and Sara Ali Khan in 'Hussn Hai Suhana' song. (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after her new film 'Coolie No. 1' was released on online streamer Amazon Prime Video, actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday asked her fans to watch the film.

The chirpy beauty took to Instagram to share new pictures of herself and her co-star Varun Dhawan from a fresh photoshoot.

The pictures see Dhawan wearing white-colored trousers, a matching T-shirt, and a mustard-colored shirt.

Khan on the other hand is seen wearing a pinkish-red colored crop top and a multi-colored skirt with it.

"Christmas is over, but the cheer is still in the air! Go watch our film, see what we have to share. Coolie no 1 now on @primevideoin," she wrote in the caption.

The film which is a remake of the 1995 classic hit of the same name stars Dhawan and Khan in the lead role. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and received positive reviews.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coolie No. 1 Sara Ali Khan Amazon Prime Video Varun Dhawan
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp