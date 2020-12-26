STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

With 'Gunjan Saxena' I've learned to enjoy process of growth: Janhvi Kapoor

It is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Published: 26th December 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor says her film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" made her confidence as a person and a performer.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, the film released in August this year on the streaming platform Netflix.

It is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

The 23-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie "Dhadak", said as somebody who understands the power of cinema, she always wants to play memorable parts.

"Through this film, I've understood myself better as an actor. It's given me a different sense of confidence and maybe it's because of the impact Gunjan ma'am's story and resilience has had on me."

"I've learned to enjoy the process of growth. I've always wanted to do memorable work and touch people's lives because I know how much cinema has touched my life," Janhvi said in a statement.

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Viineet Kumar, is set to have its television premiere on Sunday on Zee Cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Gunjan Saxena
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp