Aahana Kumra experiences sudden snowfall while shooting in Uzbekistan

By IANS

TASHKENT: Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Sunday shared how she has experienced sudden snowfall during a shoot in the city.

Aahana took to her verified Instagram account to share photos of herself where she can be seen enjoying the snowfall during a shoot.

"Mood board when it suddenly starts to snow in the middle of shoot in Uzbekistan!!" captioned the actress.

On the work front, Aahana features in the digitally-released film Khuda Haafiz. The film narrates the story of a recently-wedded young couple from India, Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who go abroad in search of career opportunities. Under mysterious circumstances, Nargis goes missing and the film shows Sameer's attempt to find his wife.

The actress also features in the latest web series Sandwiched Forever. In the Rohan Sippy directorial, Aahana stars alongside Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and others.