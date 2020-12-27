Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14: Salman Khan gets special birthday tribute

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan got a big birthday bash on the sets of ongoing show, Bigg Boss 14, with stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande.

The weekend episode, which was also the last Weekend Ka Vaar in 2020, was full of fun and laughter. The reason was Salman's birthday. The actor turned 55 on Sunday.

Before the birthday celebrations, Salman played a fun game with the housemates. The housemates performed a special dance performance. Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi danced on "Tip tip barsa paani", while Arshi and Vikas put up a performance on "Kabootar Jaa Jaa Jaa". Jasmin and Abhinav performed on "Chicken Kukudkua. In the end, all the housemates got together for a performance on aceSwag se Swagat" as they did Salman's iconic steps.

Also a part of the celebration were Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande who did an entertaining dance performance.

To make the celebrations more special, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman on stage of the Colors show. They played a fun game, and danced. The trio also shake a leg to some iconic Bollywood songs. The celebrations end on a high note with a fun cake-cutting.