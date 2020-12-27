I don't look at stardom, says Sara Ali Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: In a span of two years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base. The daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been born in the lap of fame, but she insists she does not believe in stardom.

"I don't look at stardom. Till now, I don't use the word fans. I don't use the word star. I don't believe in these things. I think Friday to Friday -- I mean it used to be Friday and it can now be released any day. With every release of a film your stature, stardom -- whatever you call it -- keeps changing," Sara told IANS.

"I think the only thing that matters is your 'neeyat' (intention). Aapki jo 'neeyat' hoti hai woh matter karta hai aur kahin na kahin jo aapki shiddat, passion aur junoon hota hai woh matter karta hai (what matters is your intention, hard work, passion and craze). Everything else keeps changing and will continue to change," she added.

Sara entered Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath", co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba" opposite Ranveer Singh, the Kartik Aaryan co-starrer "Love Aajkal 2" by Imtiaz Ali, and, her latest release, David Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1" opposite Varun Dhawan.

Coming from a family of stars and having worked with that sort of a line-up of big co-stars and co-actors, Sara says she is lucky. While friends lament their nine-to-five jobs, for Sara acting is no work.

"I am lucky to be in a profession I like. I see a couple of people -- friends of mine -- do nine-to-five jobs they don't like, and are like, "oh god! work'. But this is not work. My work is the most exciting part of my life. I am lucky to have that, rest is all irrelevant," Sara, who is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said.

The actress has an equally important film lined up for her in future. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re".