STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't look at stardom, says Sara Ali Khan

In a span of two years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

A still from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: In a span of two years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base. The daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been born in the lap of fame, but she insists she does not believe in stardom.

"I don't look at stardom. Till now, I don't use the word fans. I don't use the word star. I don't believe in these things. I think Friday to Friday -- I mean it used to be Friday and it can now be released any day. With every release of a film your stature, stardom -- whatever you call it -- keeps changing," Sara told IANS.

"I think the only thing that matters is your 'neeyat' (intention). Aapki jo 'neeyat' hoti hai woh matter karta hai aur kahin na kahin jo aapki shiddat, passion aur junoon hota hai woh matter karta hai (what matters is your intention, hard work, passion and craze). Everything else keeps changing and will continue to change," she added.

Sara entered Bollywood in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath", co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba" opposite Ranveer Singh, the Kartik Aaryan co-starrer "Love Aajkal 2" by Imtiaz Ali, and, her latest release, David Dhawan's "Coolie No. 1" opposite Varun Dhawan.

Coming from a family of stars and having worked with that sort of a line-up of big co-stars and co-actors, Sara says she is lucky. While friends lament their nine-to-five jobs, for Sara acting is no work.

"I am lucky to be in a profession I like. I see a couple of people -- friends of mine -- do nine-to-five jobs they don't like, and are like, "oh god! work'. But this is not work. My work is the most exciting part of my life. I am lucky to have that, rest is all irrelevant," Sara, who is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said.

The actress has an equally important film lined up for her in future. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp