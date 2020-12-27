STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut pens another poem, Rakh

Through the poem, Kangana talked about her wish for her ashes to be scattered on the mountains as she loves the mountains.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:52 PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again used a poem to express her feelings, and this time has shared that she wants her ashes to be scattered on the mountains, and not immersed in Ganga.

The actress penned another poem titled, Rakh (ashes), which comes with some heartwarming moments from her recent hiking trip along with her family.

"Wrote a new poem called Rakh got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can," she wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

In the video, she recites the poem in the background as the visuals show the actress playing in the snow with her family. She is seen running in the snow, throwing snow on relatives and playing with nephew Prithvi Raj.

Through the poem, she talked about her wish for her ashes to be scattered on the mountains as she loves the mountains.

The poem is: "Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana (Don't immerse my ashes in river Ganga)

Har nadi sagar me jaake milti hain (Every river goes and joins the sea)

Mujhe sagar ki gahraiyon se darr lagta hain (I am afraid of the depths of the sea)

Main aasman ko chuna chahti hoon (I want to touch the sky)

Meri rakh ko in pahadon pe bikher dena (Scatter my ashes on the mountains)

Jab suraj ugen, to main use choon saku (So that I can touch the sun when it rises)

Jab main tanha hu, toh chand se baatein karoon (When I am lonely, I can talk to the moon)

Meri rakh ko us kshitij pe chhod dena (Leave my ashes on that horizon)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has started prepping for her next film, "Dhaakad". She will also be seen in films such as "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".

