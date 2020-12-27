STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lisa Ray takes a break from social media

Bollywood actress Lisa Ray took to Twitter to share her decision, and revealed that it is time for sacred reflection.

Bollywood actress Lisa Ray

Bollywood actress Lisa Ray (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Lisa Ray is taking a break from social media to reflect back on the learning of the year.

The actress took to Twitter to share her decision, and revealed that it is time for "sacred reflection".

"I wish you could feel how wistful this weather makes one, how it beckons you to curl within. With this in mind, wishing all a hopeful 2021. Making time for sacred reflection means I'll be back online next year," Lisa tweeted.

On screen, Lisa was last seen in the second season of web-series "Four More Shots Please!" The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J.

"Four More Shots Please!" follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai. They are not ashamed about their sexual desires and unabashed about how they lead their lives.

They mess up but also own up to their mistakes. They are successful and yet face failure in certain aspects of life. The show will soon be back with the third season, but it is not yet clear if Lisa will feature in the upcoming season.

