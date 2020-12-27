STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rashmi Rocket': Taapsee Pannu is halfway through the finish mark

Taapsee Pannu recently concluded the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and informed about it on social media.

Published: 27th December 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is living every moment of the shoot and preparation for her forthcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket'. The actress on Sunday shared a still from the shoot on social media where she could be seen running on the tracks wearing athletes' costume.

"Halfway through the finish mark. From running legs to shake a leg... Roll the music and...... Halo Garbo Karva #RashmiRocket," Taapsee wrote on her official Instagram account.

"And it's a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket," she wrote.

The actress also expressed her love for Jharkhand in a tweet where she wrote,"What a wonderful experience to shoot in Ranchi, Jharkhand. My first time in the city and taking back some really good memories and an after taste of 'Litti Chokha'. Amazing world standard tracks and stadiums."

Taapsee's tweet was acknowledged by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who responded with the words,"Thank you for your kind words @taapsee ji.@VisitJharkhand and @prdjharkhand are glad to host you and your team. We are strongly focused on the development of sports and welfare of sportspersons in Jharkhand along with development of tourism in Jharkhand, especially eco-tourism."

