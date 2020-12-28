Alia Bhatt treats fans to stunning picture in winter attire

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday treated fans to stunning photograph channelling her winter mood.

The 'Student of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture dressed in winter attire. In the photograph, the 'Highway' star sported a white pull over as she donned a low make up the look while she effortlessly poses for the lens.

Wearing a beige hat with her luscious locks pulled back, Bhatt flaunts her super toned legs while donning denim shorts. Giving a winter mood to the post, the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' star left snowflake emoji in the caption.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 6 lakh fans liked it within an hour of being posted. Ishaan Khatter left a women fairy emoticon in the comments section.

While fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania left a white heart emoticon. Of late, the 'Gully Boy' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.