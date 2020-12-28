STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey's social media accounts hacked

Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram page were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey

Farah Khan and Vikrant Massey (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Choreographer-director Farah Khan and actor Vikrant Massey on Monday said the security of their social media accounts has been compromised and efforts are on to restore their profiles.

Khan said while both her Twitter and Instagram page were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder. "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too..," she wrote in a photo message shared on Instagram.

Khan, known for directing films like "Main Hoon Na" and "Om Shanti Om", also asked her followers to remain vigilant. "This is true! My Instagram was also hacked and many DMs could have gone from it. Pls be vigilant. I've managed to restore Instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder. Hoping to get Twitter reinstated too," the filmmaker wrote in the caption of the post.

Whereas, Massey shared the update on his Instagram Story and urged people to ignore any messages they may have received from his account. "My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it," the "Cargo" actor wrote.

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan's Instagram accounts were also hacked.

