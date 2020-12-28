STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make new friends, but keep the old: Amitabh Bachchan's words of wisdom on friendship

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his thoughts on friendship.

Published: 28th December 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kicking off the new week with his words of wisdom, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared how one should always keep their "old" friends.

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his thoughts on friendship.

In his tweet, Bachchan is seen talking about how one should "make new friends," but also not lose touch with the old ones.

"T 3766 - "Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold. " ~ Ef h," the superstar tweeted.

The 'Coolie' actor keeps sharing such deep thoughts with his fans through his tweets and his personal blogs.

