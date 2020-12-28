STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Shakuntala Devi' director Anu Menon to reunite with Abundantia Entertainment for murder mystery

Menon said she had a great time working with Abundantia Entertainment on 'Shakuntala Devi' and is happy to have joined hands with the banner for her new movie.

Published: 28th December 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anu Menon

Director Anu Menon (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Anu Menon and production house Abundantia Entertainment are set to reunite for a murder mystery after Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi", the makers said on Monday. According to a press release, the film is in the final stages of screenplay, with principal photography expected to begin in April-May 2021.

Menon said she had a great time working with Abundantia Entertainment on "Shakuntala Devi" and is happy to have joined hands with the banner for her new movie. "Their passion for telling compelling stories and commitment to a director's vision are rare to find. We have a very different story coming up this time round and I hope we receive the same love from the audience as we did for our first collaboration together," the director said in a statement.

Abundantia Entertainment founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra said that Menon has a unique style of storytelling which is in sync with the company's vision. "...Her stories are underpinned with strong women characters that fit in well with Abundantia's vision of telling impactful stories. I'm confident that together, Anu and Abundantia will delight the audience yet again," Malhotra added.

Abundantia Entertainment is also teaming up with Balan on a separate film, "Sherni". The production house recently announced their association with Crypt TV for their first film together, "Chhori", featuring Nushrat Bharucha.

The project is the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film "Lapachhapi".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anu Menon Abundantia Entertainment Vidya Balan Shakuntala Devi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp