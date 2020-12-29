STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Neetu felt 'like a deer caught in the headlights' on Rishi Kapoor's death

Neetu posted a string of pictures on Instagram featuring Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor along with her.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh.

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor poses with his wife and actress Neetu Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor says when her husband Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier this year, she felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go. 

Neetu posted a string of pictures on Instagram featuring Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor along with her. 

"2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened.  I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties - Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo," Neetu captioned the images. 

The actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". A shooting schedule of the film was recently wrapped up in Chandigarh. 

Shooting of the film in the city had to be temporarily halted at one point after Neetu, Varun and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima later posted on social media to inform that the actress has recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Death Neetu Kapoor
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp