Priyanka Chopra is 'hopeful for what 2021 will bring'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is excited to turn the page on this year and is hopeful for what 2021 will bring.

Priyanka posted a selfie on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white crop top paired with lavender bottoms. She sports a bob and no make-up.

"Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" she captioned the image.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled "Text For You".

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. She co-stars with Sam Heughan in the film.