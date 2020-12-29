STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When Amitabh Bachchan​ failed to replicate Michael Jackson

Amitabh Bachchan is looking back at the time when he tried to replicate late king of pop Michael Jackson in a film, and failed miserably.

Published: 29th December 2020 08:41 PM

Bollwood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollwood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is looking back at the time when he tried to replicate late king of pop Michael Jackson in a film, and failed miserably.

Big B posted a picture on Instagram taken on the set of Manmohan Desai's 1988 film "Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi", and shared trivia about the old film.

"When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi. What a failure I was," Big B captioned the post.

In the film still, Big B is seen wearing a black leather jacket and leather pants, much in sync with Michael Jackson's signature style which was all about jacket, matching studded pants, a sequined shirt and matching gloves.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented on the post, and dropped a crown emoji. Actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote: "Wooaaaah!!!! KING!"

Directed by Manmohan Desai, "Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati" also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani. The film was a big flop at the box office.

Big B will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The 78-year-old veteran's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

