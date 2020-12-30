STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I want to enjoy both acting and life: Veteran actor Supriya Pathak

Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot depends on the kind of roles producers offer her.

Published: 30th December 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Supriya Pathak as 'Hansa' in 'Khichdi'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Supriya Pathak says she is not choosy with her projects but wants to work in movies that are interesting and worth her time.

Pathak, a formidable talent with more than three decades of experience across mediums, said a lot depends on the kind of roles producers offer her.

"I have to be offered something which is worth it and is more interesting. It depends on the producers. I have no idea why don't they offer (such roles)? I am waiting. I enjoy working very much, I am not choosy. I would love to be part of every film that's good," Pathak told PTI in an interview.

The 59-year-old actor, who is awaiting the release of actor-friend Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", said she is not looking for a lot of work.

"I want to enjoy both my acting and life. I am happy to do whatever good (work) comes my way," she said, crediting her mother, late actor Dina Pathak, for inculcating the habit of reading in her and actor-sister Ratna Pathak Shah.

Pathak said reading and writing kept her busy during the months of lockdown.

"In my free time, I read a lot, watch shows, listen to music, cook, write short stories and spend time with my grandchildren. Everyone said they got bored in lockdown but I had so much to do."

"Hats off to my mother because she would insist on us reading. We would get only books on birthdays and because of that, I don't know what boredom is."

Pathak counts husband, actor Pankaj Kapur and brother-in-law Naseeruddin Shah, her co-star in "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" among her favourite actors in India, whereas in Hollywood, she likes stalwarts Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", Pathak said, gave her a chance to collaborate with a bunch of talented artistes such as Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Konkana Sen Sharma.

"Working with good actors is a pleasure as acting is all about reacting."

Pathak may have known Naseeruddin Shah for a long time but she said she still gets nervous in front of him, adding he always pushes her to do better.

The duo play a couple in the film, slated to be released on Friday.

"He is my senior, there is also a personal journey and on sets there is an ease because you know the person well. But it doesn't help when you are acting as you are playing a character. The equation between Amma and Bauji is different from the equation we share in real life so it has to be transformed into our characters," she said.

The film revolves around a middle-class north Indian family that comes together for 13 days to perform the 'tehrvi' function after the head of the family (played by Naseeruddin Shah) passes away.

The actor said when Pahwa came to her with the script, she wasn't expecting to be cast in the film.

"Seema and I have known each other for a very long time. She is a close friend. She had written this script and when I heard it, I said, 'interesting'. I thought she was sharing to get a reaction or suggestion. I was more than happy to be part of her film as an actor."

The script had such standout moments depicting loneliness and family dynamics, Pathak said, she had very little to add to her role.

"Everything comes from a script, even for your character. One of the things an actor works on is creating background for their part."

The actor also revealed that her daughter Sanah Kapur has played Pathak's younger version in the film.

Sanah Kapur has previously acted in "Khajoor Pe Atke" and co-starred with her father and half-brother Shahid Kapoor in "Shaandaar".

Backed by Jio Studios and Drishyam Films, "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" also stars Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Ninad Kamat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supriya Pathak
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp