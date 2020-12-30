STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Parineeti Chopra pens down heart-warming birthday wish for mother

The 33-year-old actor dug out a monochromatic throwback picture on social media that features her toddler self in the arms of her mother.

Published: 30th December 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra shared a throwback picture with a heartfelt birthday note for her mother on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actor dug out a monochromatic throwback picture on social media that features her toddler self in the arms of her mother.

With the capture, the 'Kesari' star noted, "If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are. Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling,"

Describing fans about the jolly nature of her mother, Chopra wrote, "Keep those teeth out! Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu (small). She's our family's little atom bomb (5.1" amongst us tall Chopras), our little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace,"

The 'Namaste England' actor also revealed that she inherited her sarcastic sense of humour from her and added, "Her keeda (insect) for travel and her obsession with grammar! Aaaaaah basically the best things! How wonderful does that make me? Sigh. What a gem I am .. pause for applause .. But today is about you (more on me later) - so happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash. @reenachopra.art"

More than 89 thousand fans liked the post within a few minutes of being posted. Many fans left red heart emoticons and lovestruck emoticons and adored the photograph in the comments section.

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.'

