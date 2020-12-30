STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh elated to expand IncInk despite pandemic hitting entertainment industry

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the industry, Singh expanded his passion project, by signing a new artist and also launched nine music videos this year.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:40 PM

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: While the year 2020 has been a challenging one for the entertainment and music industry, actor Ranveer Singh is ending it on a high note as he is delighted to launch new artists and new music through his independent music record label IncInk.

"When you make it your mission to discover new artists and present them effectively to the world, you have to live by that pledge every single day," he said.

"Yes, 2020 has been a challenging year for the music and the entertainment industry but I'm delighted that IncInk has stayed on course to fulfilling the promises we made to these young and brilliant talents of India," he added.

Elaborating about the record label, the 'Gully Boy' actor said that the team IncInk is a "bunch of passionate music lovers.""As an independent record label, we are a bunch of really committed and passionate music lovers who are always trying to punch above our weight in our journey to change the music industry," the 35-year-old actor said.

"Our intent is to give India a new sound to listen to and for that to happen, we can't afford to take even a day off," he added. Singh, through IncInk, is also constantly working towards making Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of India and in 2020 he signed a petition for the same.

This year, the label released nine songs including, IncInk Raw compilation, Vartalap ISL X Petition, Mehfil -E-Hip Hop, Tom Nahi Paayega Rap, ISL Shwapon and ISL Mehfil videos, Black, Vichaar, White Collar and Aur Karo - the last release of the year from IncInk.

"Every day we strive to do our best and 2020 has been no different, despite the pandemic. I'm really proud of the entire team who have worked all year round and produced clutter-breaking music and disruptive music videos that have connected with the youth of the country," the 'Befikre' actor said.

Ranveer Singh has maintained that he is looking to unearth the future superstars of the music scene in India and champion indigenous and new age music that celebrates the culture, diversity, and reality of our country, through his independent music label.

IncInk is his passion project that aims to give a platform to raw talents with no connection in the music industry, from across the country, to express their skills and present their raw talent to global audiences.

IncInk's artist roster features acclaimed rap and hip/hop artists like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta, and Devil The Rhymer. 

